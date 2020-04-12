Cars lined up for hours waiting to get their hands on Country Fair Cinnamon rolls

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday morning, people were lined up for hours waiting to get their hands on some County Fair Cinnamon rolls.

Dara Baldwin, Owner of Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls says they decided to host the drive-through event after all their springs show in Fresno and Clovis area were canceled.

“We decided to come to try this out on a drive-through basis and see how it works out, and so far, everybody is super excited and being very, very nice and appreciates us being here,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin says they’re hoping to do another drive-through event the following weekend.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.