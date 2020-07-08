Live Now
CAREN Act: San Francisco ordinance would charge Karens who call 911 over racial bias

by: Sara Stinson and Nexstar Media Wire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The CAREN Act could impose criminal charges on people who call 911 because of racial bias against another person.

CAREN stands for Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies.

“Karen” is the name many people use on social media to describe people who make false claims about someone of color and call 911.

In San Francisco, a woman called the police on a man for writing “Black Lives Matter” outside his own home. She became known online as the “San Francisco Karen.”

In New York, a womanc called the cops on a Black man bird watching in Central Park. There are currently charges being brought upon that woman, dubbed “Central Park Karen.”

The San Francisco ordinance was introduced by San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton. It’s similar to an ordinance made by a state assembly member in Oakland. That ordinance also results in consequences for racially or discriminatory-motivated 911 calls.

During the San Francisco Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Walton said both measures are part of a larger nationwide movement to address racial biases and implement consequences for weaponizing emergency resources with racist intentions.

