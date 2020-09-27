Car wash held in Prather to raise money for students affected by Creek Fire

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A car wash was held in Prather Saturday to raise money for students who have lost their homes due to the Creek fire.

A group of teens from Sierra Unified participated in the car wash to raise money for students from Big Creek, Pine Ridge, and Sierra Unified affected by the Creek Fire.

“Our goal is to raise $15,000 because we have about 60 kids or so that have lost their homes, to be able to give them about $250 each to redecorate and recreate their dream bedrooms for when they get to rebuild their homes,” ASB Director with Sierra Unified School District, Andrea Marjala said.

Marjala says about 80% of their students had to evacuate their homes due to the Creek Fire.

