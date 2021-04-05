Car that plunged off California cliff drove through big lot

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Former Fresno Mayor, Alan Autry, is the writer, producer, and director of a film called “Victory By Submission.” The movie airs Tuesday, April 6 on several streaming services like Comcast, Cox, Direct TV, and Spectrum.

“I believe it’s the first locally-produced film by local people that have so-called hit it big in terms of distribution, and that’s a big thing,” said Autry.