Car crashes through backyard of Fresno apartment

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating a car crash in northeast Fresno that sent a car through two backyards.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. at Gettysburg and Sharon.

Police say a driver was speeding eastbound on Gettysburg when the vehicle went off-road through the backyards of two apartments and hit a parked car.

Officers say a man and a woman in the car took off they say the woman later returned to the scene.

Police said the car was not stolen.

If you have any information you are urged to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

