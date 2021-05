FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A car crashed into a thrift store in Tower District Sunday afternoon.

A car crashed into Neighborhood Thrift near Olive and Wilson avenues just after 1 p.m.

Police say the car jumped the curb and hit the side of the business, causing minor damage and knocking out a window.

No one was injured.

The driver was arrested, suspected of DUI.