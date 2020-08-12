Car crashes into the front yard of a home after taking Clovis Police on pursuit

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A car crashed into the yard of a home Tuesday night.

The crash happened at Ashlan and Manila avenues after taking Clovis Police police on pursuit.

Fire crews and paramedics are at the scene. Police say that a suspect ran away from the scene leaving at least one passenger pinned inside the car.

Clovis Police and the Fresno Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the search.

