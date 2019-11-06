Breaking News
Police: 10 people shot, 4 dead in a southeast Fresno ‘mass casualty’ shooting

Car crashes into guardrail on Highway 168, flies down embankment

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that sent a car into a guardrail near Highway 168 and Mckinley Ave.

After hitting the guardrail the car crashed down the embankment.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The eastbound off-ramp to McKinley Ave was closed until repairs can be made.

It’s unknown at this time how serious any injuries are.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com