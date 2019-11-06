Car crashes into guardrail on Highway 168, flies down embankment

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that sent a car into a guardrail near Highway 168 and Mckinley Ave.

After hitting the guardrail the car crashed down the embankment.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The eastbound off-ramp to McKinley Ave was closed until repairs can be made.

It’s unknown at this time how serious any injuries are.

