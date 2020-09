FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- Officers are investigating a "possible shooting spree" across Fresno on Sunday that left two people injured, according to Fresno Police.

Officers first received a report of a ShotSpotter activation around 11:15 a.m. in the area of 100 W. Saginaw Way, near Palm and Dakota avenues. Arriving officers found an 18-year-old man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his lower extremities.