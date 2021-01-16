Candlelight vigil held in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — If Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. was alive Saturday, he would celebrate his 93 birthday on Monday.

At Fresno City hall a candlelight vigil was held in his honor. It’s an annual tradition brought on by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Committee in Fresno.

Organizers there said Dr. Kings life mission of equality and unity rings more true today than ever during a time of division.

“Things have changed in the last 50 years up until now. There’s still much work to be done. People still have a lot of hate in their heart, this hate needs to be replaced with love and we hope in the next few years all of this will come to fruition,” said John Sturdivant with the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity committee.

Due to COVID-19 only a few people attended the vigil, the rest tuned into a live stream.