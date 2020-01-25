Cancer Survivors Inspiring Others Through Art

FRESNO, Ca (KSEE) — A lion–the king of beasts. A symbol of courage. The symbol of a life saving fight for 55-year-old Rosalyn Warren of Fresno.

“You have to have courage. Courage gives you strength. Strength gives you faith, and faith– you can overcome everything that you want to overcome,” says Rosalyn.

Three years ago, Rosalyn discovered a lump in her left breast. She saw her doctor at Kaiser Permanente in Fresno– and a breast cancer diagnosis soon followed. Not a shock for Rosealyn who has a strong family history. “It was meant for me. That’s how I put it. And I’m blessed to be able to talk about it and not keep it a secret,” she says.

Rosalyn underwent surgery, six months of chemotherapy and 16 rounds of radiation. She also decided to express what she calls her “journey” on canvas in a painting depicting a colorful lion. “All of the colors are meaningful. So you’re looking at the lion’s eyes. He’s like, I’m worried, but I have courage. I’m going to be ok,” says Rosalyn.

Rosalyn’s lion is one of 16 works of art by cancer survivors installed at Kaiser in Fresno. All created through of the Art of Life art therapy program. Kaiser Permanente-Fresno Oncologist Dr. Brandy Box-Noriega says the creation of art helps cancer patients heal. “They have a lot to think about, and they don’t really know how to express it,” says Dr. Box.

The art work is installed in examination rooms and in the treatment room. An inspiration to all. “It goes both ways. The patients that are receiving the actual treatment in there know that they’re not alone, but the patients that have gone on are not forgotten,” Dr. Box says.

Rosalyn’s colorful courageous tiger is a permanent reminder of her fight for life– that she won. “It’s a journey, that’s how I put it. If I can help anyone out there, I’d be more than happy to,” says Rosalyn.

The Art of Life Cancer Foundation is holding a “Paint It Forward” event on February 21st & 22nd. Cancer patients and survivors will work with local artists to create their own inspiring works of art. Call (559) 301-5606 for more information or go to https://www.artoflifecancer.org/

