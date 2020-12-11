Can you find a PS5 in Fresno, Clovis, Visalia or the rest of the Central Valley?

The new Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console is seen for sale on the first day of its launch, at an electronics shop in Kawasaki, Kanagawa prefecture on November 12, 2020. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Ever since the Playstation 5 was released in mid-November, it has been nearly impossible to find in stores. Now that the holiday season is in full swing, people are on the lookout for a restock of the highly sought-after console without paying online scalper prices.

Here’s what we found when we reached out to various retailers in Fresno, Merced, Goshen, and other cities across the Central Valley.

Walmart PS5 in Fresno

The Walmart representative we spoke to told us that their store was completely out of stock of the Playstation 5 and that none of the other area Walmart stores had supplies of PS5 consoles either.

PS5 Best Buy in Clovis

We could not reach a Best Buy representative by phone, but a look at the big box store’s website shows the PS5 as “sold out” in their Clovis and Fresno locations with no further hint of when the supplies may be replenished.

Costco PS5 in Clovis

The Costco representative we spoke with told us that Playstation 5 consoles from Costco were limited to online orders only. According to Costco’s website as of Friday, Dec. 11, if you were to purchase the PS5 console, the system is estimated to ship the week of Dec. 14, in time for Christmas. Orders are limited to one per customer and as only as long as supplies last.

PS5 Target in Fresno

A recorded message at Target in Fresno said that the Playstation 5 was only available online and that live representatives would not be able to help us with information on supplies. A check of Target’s websites showed no Central Valley Target locations with stock of the console.

Gamestop in Visalia

The Gamestop representative we spoke with told us that his store did not have any PS5 consoles and that “all the other Gamestop stores are in the same boat.”