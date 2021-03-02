Campaign to lower fatal crash numbers launched by CHP

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – CHP Central Division launched the “Drive and Stay Alive Central Valley” campaign – designed to reduce the rise in numbers of fatal and injury crashes.

“Effective immediately here in the Central Valley, we will begin vigorous zero-tolerance enforcement. The CHP will be utilizing every available asset to deploy special enforcement units,” said Scott Parker, the Central Division Chief for the California Highway Patrol.

In 2020, the CHP investigated 392 fatal traffic collisions in the Central Division’s jurisdiction. So far in January and February 2021, there have already been 54.

“So, if we stay on par, and I pray that we don’t, we will exceed the number from 2020 that we saw, so that’s why we’re out here vigorously trying to get the message out to the public, to wear their seatbelts, don’t drive while distracted and reduce their speeds and also for increased education and our enforcement efforts.”

“Drive and Stay Alive Central Valley” encompasses educating people on traffic problems and working with Caltrans and other agencies to ensure safety and compliance.

“There’s no such thing as an accident, somebody made a mistake. It’s a traffic collision. Somebody violated the law, somebody made an unfortunate mistake that led to an unfortunate circumstance and with very rare exceptions, these are all preventable,” said CHP Sgt. Brian Pennings.

There are more than 700 CHP officers in the Central Division committed to enforcing the “Drive and Stay Alive Central Valley” program.