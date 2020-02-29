Calwa Rec Center fire displaces more than 30 youth boxers

CALWA, California (KSEE) – A fire at the Calwa Recreation and Park District rec center is having a major impact on the community.

Staff members said three young children set the building on fire Saturday. The blaze forced the voting center to move but organizations, vendors, and classes that depend on the facility are also without a space to use.

A group of young boxers are now training outside the ring.

“We’re not able to be in the gym due to electricity issues,” Steve Rivas of Razor Sharp Rivas Boxing said Friday. “We just have to be creative and find a new way to train them,” he said.

It was a big blow for kids like 9-year-old Sofia Venegas who said she wants to be a world champion one day.

“I didn’t know what I was going to do I didn’t know where I was going to train,” she said.

But Rivas said he wanted to still give as many boxers as he could a place to train.

“You don’t really need boxing bags or anything. You just need someone who knows what they’re doing to help you,” Rivas said.

He said he can only take on about 5 or 6 in such a small space, but they are still able to put in a lot of work.

“We run three miles and then we come back. And we do pushups and sit-ups and then we hit the mitts,” said his son Steve Rivas Jr.

The boxers said they’re happy to keep training but hope the new location is only temporary.

“I hope the community helps us get the gym back together,” Venega said.

They said they miss the things they could only get at the rec center.

“The kids, boxing, hitting the bags, the workouts over there. We can do more workout over there than we can do over here,” Juan Bautista said.

“Its kind of hard every day to come home from work and not be able to get ready and go to the gym and see all the little kids high five you and stuff like that, so it’s been a rough week without that,” Rivas said.

Rivas said there’s no word on when they’ll be able to return to the gym.

