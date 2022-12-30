SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Getting up to the mountains could be difficult this New Year’s weekend.

Caltrans told us Friday, that any time you make the trip with snow expected in areas of high elevation like China Peak, as is likely in the days ahead, you should always be prepared.

“We always tell people, make sure your fuel tanks are full, make sure that you pack blankets, high-protein snacks, definitely take some water. We always say have like a small emergency kit,” said Elizabeth Yelton, Caltrans.

Yelton said if you do decide on your trip, you will have to bring chains for your vehicle.

“When you are going up to these mountain areas, you are required to carry your chains,” she said.

Snow plows are also ready for a busy weekend ahead.

“That is definitely going to make more workload for our crews,” she said.

When on the roads yourself, Yelton said to make sure to keep your head on a swivel.

“We are expecting lots of travelers. With that, we always want to remind our travelers who are visiting our mountain areas, who come across our crews to ‘don’t crowd the plow’. Give them plenty of room to work,” said Yelton.

China Peak was closed Friday due to inclement weather and a water issue, but their general manager plans to be open Saturday and through the New Year’s weekend.

“We’re gonna keep everything sort of under wraps today and then be ready to go hopefully tomorrow morning. Although tomorrow is gonna be a pretty challenging weather day as well,” said Tim Cohee, the general manager of China Peak.

Cohee said if you plan to make your way up to the resort for your New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day celebration watch for updates on their website just in case the situation changes.