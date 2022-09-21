FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Commutes on the 99 Freeway near downtown Fresno will get longer with ramp closures and road construction.

Construction is set to start Sunday, September 25, and is expected to last until sometime in November according to officials.

Crews will work from 8:00 p.m to 5:00 a.m Sunday through Friday.

The following freeway 99 ramps will be affected