Call for continued change in peaceful gathering outside Fresno City Hall

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Dozens gathered peacefully in front of Fresno City Hall Tuesday evening to reflect on the past year – and rally for continued change.

“I’ve seen cases that should have been won that were lost and cases that should have been lost that were won, so we’re thankful for the verdict today,” said one speaker.

The group came together hours after Derek Chauvin’s conviction on all counts for the murder of George Floyd.

“This is not the end today we are celebrating the fact that the Floyd family can find peace but we are not celebrating the fact that this fight is over,” said event organizer D’Aungillique Jackson, who is also president of the Fresno State NAACP.

Jackson said she felt joy for Floyd’s family but anger that he did not face first-degree murder charges. She and other demonstrators say the fight for change must continue locally.

“The way that our different communities are being impacted by different instances of police brutality and gun violence and just different forms of violence and how we can come together and support one another,” she said.

Several city leaders listened from the crowd including Police Chief Paco Balderrama. Earlier in the day, Chief Balderrama released a statement reading in part:

Policing in America will never be the same, it must be better. Community partnerships, accountability, and transparency are important keys to building trust with those we serve.

Group leaders say there will be more events in the future, closer to the anniversary of Floyd’s death.