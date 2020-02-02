California’s primary vote count could take longer than ever

FILE – In this June 5, 2018, file photo, voters mark ballots at a polling place in the library at the Robert F. Kennedy Elementary School in Los Angeles. Californians start voting Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in a high-profile Democratic presidential primary that has no clear front-runner. For the first time, Californians can register to vote on election day at the polls. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

(AP) — Californians start voting Monday in a high-profile Democratic presidential primary that has no clear front-runner.

Ballots could also take longer to count than in any previous election in a state already notorious for slow counting.

For the first time, Californians can register to vote on election day at the polls. The state’s top election official expects record presidential primary turnout of California’s 20 million registered voters.

The March 3 primary was moved up from its usual June date so Californians might have more of a say in the outcome of the primary and the decision about the eventual Democratic nominee.

Early voting begins Monday, the same day caucuses in Iowa start choosing their nominee.

