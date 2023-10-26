(FOX40.COM) — California’s first chain control of the season has been issued along Interstate 80 in the Sierra as the first measurable snowfall of the year hits the Lake Tahoe region.

At 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, chain controls were called by the California Highway Patrol along I-80 from the Donner Lake Interchange to Kingvale.

Forecast’s for the incoming storm indicated that the most significant snowfall would occur around 6,000 to 7,000 feet in elevation. Lower elevations would see snowfall but it was not likely to stick.

About four hours later at 6:10 p.m., CHP Truckee called off the chain but said that some drivers were caught unawares by the sudden snowstorm.

“This snow storm definitely caught a lot of people off guard and showed us how unpredictable Donner Summit can be this time of the year,” CHP Truckee wrote in a social media post. We are expecting more snow late tonight, so be prepared.”

On the southern end of Lake Tahoe, Highway 50 from Twin Bridges to Meyers in the Echo Summit area was also issued with chain controls on Tuesday evening.

As of Wednesday morning all chain controls along the Sierra has been lifted as the first of many snowstorms to come clears the Sierra.

Forecasts are showing a break from the winter-like weather on Thursday and Friday before more serious snowfall returns to the Sierra on Saturday and into Sunday.