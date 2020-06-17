California’s COVID-19 watchlist includes three valley counties

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE) – Three Central Valley counties are on California’s targeted engagement list: it means their COVID-19 data isn’t meeting the state’s requirements.

During Gov. Gavin Newsom’s briefing on Monday, Dr. Mark Ghaly, the secretary of the state’s Health and Human Services Agency, presented a slide with Fresno, Tulare, and Kings Counties listed.

“This slide represents the counties, as of today, that have had three consecutive days of an area of focus or concern,” Ghaly said.

Although numbers are continuing to rise, Fresno County interim health officer Dr. Rais Vohra said the reopening of other sectors is still going ahead. That includes nail salons, tattoo shops, and other personal care businesses, which will still be allowed to resume operations on June 26.

But Vohra said the uptick in cases is not something to be ignored.

“In fact, it means that we do need to double down on all of our safety precautions and measures.”

Even before getting on the targeted engagement list, Vohra said the county knew they had challenges.

“Whenever you have an outbreak in a nursing home, it’s extremely hard to control and whenever it affects older patients that have multiple medical problems, it’s just a very unforgiving disease,” said Vohra.

The state expects counties to conduct 150 COVID-19 tests per 100,000 people each day. As of Monday, it had Fresno County conducting 65.4 tests per 100,000 people.

Vohra said he believes that number is higher and that local numbers are more accurate.

However, the county still isn’t meeting its goal of testing 1,500 people per day. Vohra said they’ve asked the state for an additional Optum Serve testing site that would allow them to test an additional 130 people per day.

The state also expects counties to have a testing positivity rate of 8%. Fresno County sits at 8.5%.

Tulare County is also on the targeted engagement list. During the state’s presentation on Monday, it was listed as conducting 93.1 tests per 100,000 people.

Carrie Monteiro with Tulare County’s Health and Human Services Agency said it’s not because they do not have the capability to test, but because not enough people are going in to get tested.

“Our testing sites are seeing a lot of symptomatic or potential exposure of people getting tested but we’re not seeing a lot of asymptomatic,” Monteiro said.

The state has Tulare County at a 10.1% positivity rate, but Monteiro said local data has them at under the 8% measure.

Monteiro said the state and local numbers are different because they use different methodology to calculate the data.

When nurses test positive for COVID-19, they’re asked to get tested again before they go to work, Monteiro said. If they test positive again, the county does not count that as another positive case, while Monteiro said the state does.

Health experts in the valley are recommending that people get tested, even if they’re not showing symptoms, especially if they’ve gone back to work or consider themselves to be part of an at-risk group.

