California has earned the dubious honor of having the worst bullying problem in the U.S., according to a new study.

Researchers at WalletHub examined 47 states and the District of Columbia on 20 key metrics ranging from bullying-incident rates to truancy costs for schools, to the share of high school students bullied online.

“About 20% of students ages 12-18 experience bullying, whether in-person, online or both,” WalletHub states.

The states with the worst bullying problems according to the study are:

California

Alaska

Nevada

New Jersey

Louisiana

Those with the least rated bullying problems are:

Delaware

Massachusetts

Rhode Island

District of Columbia

Maine

WalletHub produced an interactive map with state bullying ranks (above) and also broke down California’s overall bullying ranks (below) into several specific categories.

Bullying Prevalence & Prevention in California (1=Biggest, 24=Avg.):