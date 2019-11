FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) -On Monday, California’s 2019 Christmas tree was harvested by California DGS from Latour Demonstration State Forest in Shasta County.

Officials say Cal Fire will be transporting the tree to Sacramento on Tuesday.

California’s 2019 Christmas Tree was harvested by ⁦@CalifDGS⁩ from Latour Demonstration State Forest in #ShastaCounty today. Tomorrow @CALFIRE will transport the tree with an ⁦@CHP_HQ⁩ escort to the State Capitol in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/0ot3USTqCy — CAL FIRE SHU (@CALFIRESHU) November 4, 2019

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.