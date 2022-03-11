CAMARILLO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Gas prices are getting bad, but the smell coming out of your car or truck’s exhaust can apparently be more pleasant

A southern California racing oils and additives retailer is also selling what they call fuel fragrances. The liquid inside the bottle can be poured into the gas tank to make the exhaust smell more appealing than its traditional odor.

As well as transforming the traditionally bad-smelling exhaust fumes into something more pleasant, the Camarillo-based Power Plus Lubricants says the fuel fragrances also eliminate eye, nose and throat irritations, according to the company’s website.

The fragrances come in many different flavors, including grape, bubble gum, cotton candy, baby powder, cinnamon, root beer and popcorn.

According to Power Plus Lubricants, the flavored additive is safe for all internal combustion engines (gasoline or diesel), safe for O2 sensors and works best in vehicles without catalytic converters. The fluid doesn’t just go in cars, but racing vehicles, off-road vehicles, RC cars, trucks, planes, and lawnmowers.

The retailer says one 4 ounce bottle treats 20 gallons of gasoline or 10 gallons of diesel fuel.

The fuel fragrances can be purchased on the Power Plus Lubricants website.