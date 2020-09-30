Yosemite National Park to end day-use reservations in November

YOSEMITE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Yosemite National Park is ending its day-use reservation system on Nov 1, as COVID-19 restrictions begin to relax, according to a statement Tuesday from the National Park Service.

Yosemite National Park had been using the reservation system since reopening in June, as a means of promoting social distancing and public safety.

“With the health and safety of park visitors and employees guiding our decisions, we were thrilled to welcome thousands of visitors to Yosemite this summer,” said Acting Superintendent Cicely Muldoon.

Day-use reservations will remain in place through the month of October.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.