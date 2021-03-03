Yosemite National Park removes COVID reservation requirement

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Yosemite National Park is joining in on the reopening announcements, saying reservations are no longer required for visitors driving into the park.

“We are working to increase access to the park in a phased approach. Reservations are not currently required to drive into Yosemite. Some services and facilities are limited, and shuttles are not operating,” the park said on its website.

Yosemite first implemented the reservation system in June 2020. The park was first offering just 1,700 vehicle passes per day to avoid crowding and COVID transmission risk.

Precautions are still in place at the popular destination. Here’s what Yosemite says about its closures:

Visitor centers, the Yosemite Museum, Happy Isles Art and Nature Center, and Yosemite Conservation Heritage Center are closed.

Yosemite Hospitality is not operating any bus tours. This includes the Valley Floor Tour, Glacier Point Tour, Grand Tour, and Tuolumne Meadows Tour and Hikers Bus.

Camp 4 is closed due to the shared nature of the campsites, which doesn’t allow for adequate social distancing.

Reservations are still required for overnight stays.

Hikers can still enjoy all the trails (except usual winter closures) but are required to keep a distance from other hikers and put a face mask on when unable to stay six feet from others.