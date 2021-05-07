Yosemite climbers face new obstacle: overnight permits

FILE – This August 2011 file photo shows Half Dome and Yosemite Valley in a view from Glacier Point at Yosemite National Park, Calif. The quest to climb El Capitan and the famous big walls of Yosemite National Park just got a bit harder. Yosemite National Park added some red tape on Friday, May 7, 2021, for climbers to cut through before they can begin the physically grueling, mentally demanding feat that takes several days as they inch up the vertical granite wall and sleep at night suspended on tiny platforms thousands of feet above Yosemite Valley. (AP Photo/Tracie Cone, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yosemite National Park is making it a little harder for rock climbers to tackle the biggest and toughest walls.

The park said Friday it would require climbers to get free permits if they plan to spend the night climbing the walls of El Capitan, Half Dome, and other iconic granite features.

The long-rumored plan will inevitably cause grumbling in a climbing culture that embraces freedom but could also help limit the number of people on classic routes that have become more crowded as the sport has grown in popularity.

Yosemite says it will seek voluntary compliance but could fine climbers who break the rules.