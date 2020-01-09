Yelp’s top-rated place to eat in U.S. is a food truck in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNN Newsource) — The nation’s top food spot on yelp isn’t some fancy, Michelin-rated fine-dining restaurant.

In fact, it isn’t exactly a restaurant at all.

It’s a food truck in San Diego.

It’s called Shawarma Guys, and it specializes in halal, Mediterranean, and middle eastern cuisine.

It opened last year, and it’s earned a lot of bragging rights since then — getting named the top place to eat in the U.S. on yelp.

Since opening, shawarma guys has garnered around 500 reviews with a five-star rating average on the review website.

“Aside from home cooking, this is some of the best middle eastern food I’ve had in the longest time,” One customer said.

Shawarma Guys have earned other accolades, including being named California’s best food truck and being listed among San Diego’s best places to dine.

