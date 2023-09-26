The Writers Guild of America on Tuesday is preparing a vote to approve the deal reached between the union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, but that doesn’t mean Hollywood is immediately going back to work.

The deal between the writers and studios, which was reached on Sunday, marks a likely end to the nearly five-month-long WGA strike. Still on strike, however, are many of the actors of SAG-AFTRA.

In fact, the actors union is actually on the verge of expanding its strike, this time targeting video game companies, with more than 98% of SAG-AFTRA members voting to authorize a strike against 10 major video game companies, according to a report in Deadline.

These video game performers would join their film and television performer colleagues in a strike that could continue to hamper entertainment production.

Some shows, like “Saturday Night Live,” can resume once writers are back, as their performers are covered by the SAG-AFTRA Network Code contract, which is not a part of the strike.

However, some actors who are allowed to perform are choosing instead to sit out in solidarity with those who are striking.

And once the actors come back, another issue arises: scheduling. With so much of production halted and then resuming at the same time, performers may have to choose between projects that are shooting at the same time.