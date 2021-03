VENTURA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The driver of a car that CHP says slid off the Pacific Coast Highway and crashed into rocks – perilously near the ocean – walked away from the crash Tuesday morning.

Officers say the driver did not adjust her speed for the wet road conditions and lost control of their car. The vehicle then landed on the rocks below.

According to the CHP, the driver was wearing her seatbelt and received only minor injuries.