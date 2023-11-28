(KRON) — Video from the scene of a pro-Palestine protest Friday in San Jose showed a woman spitting at protesters. After she was confronted by a Black man about the spitting, she said, “F***ing Black people.”

The whole incident was caught on video, which you can see using the player above. The swear word in the video was edited out.

Protests calling for a permanent ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war broke out across the Bay Area on Black Friday. The incident in the video happened at San Jose’s Westfield Valley Fair mall.

The protesters were walking across the mall’s lobby while the woman in question was overlooking them from an upper level. After sticking middle fingers at the protesters, she spat at them.

A man standing nearby then confronted her, and she responded, “Don’t tell me what to do.” The man, who was holding a young girl’s hand, told the woman she was spitting near his daughter.

The woman denies it, appearing to clarify that she was spitting at the protesters below. As both parties walked in opposite directions, the woman exclaimed, “F***ing Black people.”

The video was first posted by @popprincesszelda on TikTok. The audio has since been taken down. A tweet of the video has more than 20 million views.

The San Jose Police Department sent the following statement regarding the video:

“The incident was never reported to us, but we have initiated an investigation into the incident. We are still combing through evidence and will circle back if there are any significant updates.”