Woman shot during robbery at famed Beverly Hills restaurant

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – A woman was shot during a robbery at a famed Beverly Hills restaurant Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Around 2:10 p.m., police received a 911 call reporting a robbery with shots fired at Il Pastaio, an Italian eatery located on the 400 block of North Canon Drive, the Beverly Hills Police Department said in a news release.

A “very high-end watch” was taken from one of the diners, Beverly Hills police Capt. Max Subin told KTLA.

Witnesses described seeing one of the three assailants grab a man from behind the neck, while another started reaching for his watch. They said the watch stolen appeared to be a Richard Mille timepiece, estimated to be worth in the ballpark of $400,000.

According to bystanders, the robbery victim and his three companions started fighting back. The victim was able to gain control of the robber’s gun and began firing at them.

Drew Hancock, who was also dining at the restaurant at the time, says his girlfriend was hit by a ricocheting bullet in the back of her calf.

Police confirmed that a woman who was dining at the restaurant with two other people was shot after three men attempted to rob another patron. After one of the men shot the woman, the three suspects left the location on foot, officials said.

Officers arrived within 90 seconds and tended to the woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound. She was treated by paramedics and transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

A second woman suffered a physical injury during the incident and was treated at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. The restaurant was shut down and police say traffic in the area will be impacted for several hours.