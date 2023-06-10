A woman was airlifted to a hospital after she drove off a road in Ventura County and into the Pacific Ocean on Friday.

The woman was identified as an 18-year-old Ojai resident, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP, Ventura County Fire Department, and U.S. Coast Guard units all responded to a single-car crash involving a Mercedes that traveled off the road edge and into the ocean while driving northbound on Pacific Coast Highway north of Yerba Buena Road at approximately 1:11 p.m.

A driver was rescued after flying off PCH and into the ocean on Friday, June 9 2023. (VenturaCoAirUnit)

She was able to extract herself from the vehicle and was airlifted to Los Robles Medical Center for treatment of major injuries.

It’s unclear what initially caused the woman to crash.

Footage of the dramatic rescue posted to Instagram by the Ventura County Aviation Unit shows rescue crews hoisting the victim to safety, but due to unsafe conditions and the rising tide, the woman’s Mercedes was unable to be recovered. Authorities said the vehicle will be recovered at a later date once conditions are safer.

The female driver is hoisted into a Ventura County Air Unit helicopter. June 9, 2023. (VenturaCoAirUnit)

Anyone who witnessed this crash is encouraged to call the CHP Ventura Area office to speak with an investigator at 805-662-2640.