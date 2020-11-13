Woman injured in fall on Mt. Whitney dies at hospital

FILE – Mount Whitney, the tallest peak in the continental US at 14,494 feet, stands in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, which carry less snow than normal, on May 9, 2008 near Lone Pine, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images, FILE)

LOMA LINDA, Calif. (AP) — A 34-year-old woman stranded for two nights in frigid temperatures after being severely injured in a fall on California’s Mt. Whitney has died at a hospital.

Cassandra Bravo was on a day hike Nov. 5 when she slipped and fell about 100 feet (30 meters) down a rocky slope, her friend Luisa Moya told CBS Los Angeles.

Bravo was rescued Saturday after sheltering herself underneath a log, she said.

“She survived two very cold nights and was alive when they rescued her,” Moya said.

Bravo was rushed to a hospital where she died hours later, the news station reported Wednesday.

Bravo, the single mother of a 10-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter, worked as a nurse at Loma Linda University Medical Center in San Bernardino County.

“I got to hug her and tell her I loved her and tell her goodbye,” said her son, Jonathan. “She meant everything to me.”