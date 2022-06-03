OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A woman died and a man was badly hurt when a skydiving plane crashed in Oceanside Friday afternoon, just months after a plane with the same company went down in the area.

The Cessna Caravan crashed around 1:50 p.m. a short distance from the Oceanside Municipal Airport, near Foussat Road and state Route 76, according to Oceanside Fire Batt. Chief Justin Klopfenstein.

Crews arrived to find a man and woman still trapped inside the plane as it sat in an open field, Klopfenstein said. Firefighters used hydraulic tools to free the pair and rushed them to the hospital — the man by helicopter and the woman by ground ambulance.

Despite a “quick extrication” and immediate medical attention, the woman was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a local hospital, officials said. There was no immediate update on the man’s status.

A small airplane with a smashed propeller and crumpled front-end sat behind Klopfenstein as he addressed reporters in a news conference Friday afternoon. The plane came to a rest on its nose with its tail in the air.

The battalion chief said it wasn’t immediately clear who was controlling the plane when it went down, because both the man and woman were licensed pilots.

A logo on the side of the plane identified it as a GoJump skydiving aircraft. Another Cessna Caravan with that company, which has an office located at the nearby airstrip, crashed in the same area just a few months prior. In that case, the plane went down near the runway on Feb. 24 and left two men hospitalized.

A U.S. Marine was on his way home from Camp Pendleton when he saw that crash, running across the freeway and jumping in to help.

In Friday’s crash, Klopfenstein mentioned a nurse was in the area with her daughter and ran over to help with the emergency response. He did not immediately have further details about her involvement in the rescue.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.