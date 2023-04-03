BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who admitted her 6-month-old son came in contact with fentanyl after she took the drug and fell asleep is due in court Tuesday on felony child cruelty charges, according to court records.

Destiny Alexis Alvear was being held on $70,000 bail at the downtown jail, according to inmate booking records. The 26-year-old is charged with two counts of child cruelty and misdemeanor drug possession.

On the afternoon of Dec. 7, police were called to an apartment on Jefferson Street in east Bakersfield where Alvear told them she had fallen asleep after taking fentanyl and her son then came across the drug, according to a warrant filed in Superior Court. The boy was taken to a hospital where toxicology tests detected fentanyl and cocaine in his blood, the warrant says.

Alvear refused to say who gave her the drug, according to the warrant. Charges were brought against her last month.