(KRON) — A Berkeley woman was arrested after she allegedly pepper-sprayed a Sausalito Target security guard while committing a robbery on Monday, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened at about 10:12 a.m. at the Target located at 180 Donahue Street. MCSO deputies learned that the suspect walked out of the store pushing a shopping cart loaded with items.

According to MCSO, security confronted the woman, asking her to pay for the goods. That’s when she allegedly pulled out the pepper spray and sprayed a guard in the face.

“The suspect took the stolen items to her car where they were loaded in the trunk,” MCSO said. “She entered her vehicle and sped off at a high rate of speed, nearly striking pedestrians.”

The suspect dropped her cell phone at Target, and police used a search warrant to find the identity of the owner. Eaquoiya Scott, 22, of Berkeley was arrested.

Police found a vehicle believed to be used to get away from the robbery and an empty can of pepper spray. Scott was booked into Marin County Jail for robbery and is being held on a $50,000 bond.