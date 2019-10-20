With $10-Million haul, Trump raised more money in California than any other 2020 candidate: LA Times

FILE – In this Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference in Webster, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — No 2020 candidate raised more in California over the last three months than President Trump. He pulled in nearly $10.8 million from donors of $200 or more disclosed in campaign filings this week, the Los Angeles Times said.

California Sen. Kamala Harris continues to be the most successful Democratic fundraiser in the Golden State, narrowly trailed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and other contenders for the nomination.

Trump gains steam

Trump outpaced his competition for financial support in California thanks in part to a fundraising blitz with stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego.

That included a stop at the mansion of Geoffrey Palmer, a controversial real estate developer who has been one of the president’s most generous supporters.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.