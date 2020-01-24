Wine Country vineyard spills nearly 100K gallons of red wine

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (AP) — Nearly 100,000 gallons of red wine spilled from a tank at a vineyard in Sonoma County and eventually leaked into the Russian River.

The Press Democrat reports the cabernet sauvignon — enough to fill eight large tanker trucks — spilled at the Rodney Strong Vineyards in Healdsburg Wednesday after a door near the bottom of a large blending tank popped open.

The wine went into a sanitary sewer system on the property, to a drainage ditch that feeds into Reiman Creek and eventually to the Russian River, affecting water quality in the 110-mile tributary flowing into the Pacific Ocean.

