Wildfire prompts evacuations in Napa County

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Glass Fire in Napa County started early Sunday has grown to 800 acres and is 0% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Napa County has issued evacuation orders for thousands of people. Anyone in the following areas need to leave immediately.

All of Crystal Springs Rd and North Fork Crystal Spring Rd.

Silverado Trail from Larkmead Ln to Deer Park Rd.

Deer Park Rd to Crystal Springs Rd

Deer Park Rd to Devils Elbow

Eastside of Silverado Trail from Larkmead Rd to Deer Park Rd. This includes both sides of Deer Park Road up to Crestmont Drive including Sanitarium Road.

College Avenue at Howell Mountain Road to White Cottage Road and all of Freisen Drive, including all roads west of College Avenue and Freisen Drive.

All of Lommel Road

Officials have confirmed that the Adventist Health Hospital in St. Helena is being fully evacuated.

An evacuation center is now open at Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First Street. The Napa County Sheriff’s Office asks that people please leave the area and do not park in turnouts.

Reminder: When evacuating, please leave the area. Do not stop/park in turnouts to view the fire. First responders often need access to the turnouts to park emergency vehicles. Please allow first responders to do their jobs. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/MWBjcRfqDF — Napa County Sheriff's Office (@NapaSheriff) September 27, 2020

Officials warned the North Bay and East Bay of potential fire danger yesterday after issuing a Red Flag Warning.

Additional photos from the growing fire can be found here.

FIRE IN Napa County: Mandatory Evacuation on Silverado Trail, Lark Mead Lane to Deer Park Road. Also from Deer Park Road to Devils Elbow. pic.twitter.com/vvHvSCZyVg — Napa County Sheriff's Office (@NapaSheriff) September 27, 2020

Evacuation for all of Crystal Springs Rd and North Fork Crystal Springs Rd https://t.co/LY46AaaGRR — County of Napa (@CountyofNapa) September 27, 2020

Evacuation ordered on Silverado Trail from Larkmead Ln to Deer Park Rd due to wildfire. https://t.co/Z2ky86DFFo — County of Napa (@CountyofNapa) September 27, 2020

