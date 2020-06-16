Wildfire near Pismo Beach prompts evacuations and closes section of Highway 101

PISMO BEACH, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Avila Fire burning near Pismo Beach in San Luis Obispo County Monday prompted evacuation orders and closed local highways as crews worked to control the flames.

A Caltrans webcam in the area shows smoke covering a section of Highway 101 at Mattie Road.

According to San Luis Obispo Fire’s post on Twitter shortly after 5 p.m., the fire is burning in the Shell Beach and Pismo Beach areas, and moving south. Residents living in impacted areas were warned that evacuation orders may be issued by the sheriff’s office.

#RT @CAL_FIRE: RT @CALFIRE_SLO: [UPDATE] #AvilaIC 25+ acres, evacuation advisory for Gragg Canyon Ranch area, HWY 101 N hard closure from Shell Beach Rd to Avila Beach Dr. Aircraft and #Firefighters are making good progress. pic.twitter.com/h1WmAnql5W — CAL FIRE PIO (@CALFIRE_PIO) June 15, 2020

As of 6 p.m., Cal Fire reported the fire was at 400 acres and 10% contained. The latest fire information can be found here.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.