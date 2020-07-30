Wildfire in Angeles National Forest burns 120 acres, flames spreading at a ‘rapid rate’

AZUSA, California (KTLA) – Dozens of firefighters have been dispatched to battle a blaze burning in the hills above Azusa that prompted the closure of Highway 39 on Thursday afternoon.

The Dam Fire erupted in the 9500 block of North San Gabriel Canyon Road, near Morris Dam in the Angeles National Forest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department tweeted shortly before 1:45 p.m.

The fire rapidly grew to 120 acres within an hour of it first being reported, according to a tweet from the Angeles National Forest.

Flames are spreading uphill in heavy brush at a “rapid rate of spread” west of Highway 39, officials said.

The highway has been indefinitely shut down in both directions.

Along with 100 firefighters, two water-dropping helicopters have been sent to mount an aerial attack on the blaze, according to the Fire Department.

No homes were immediately threatened and evacuations have not been ordered, but residents of the Mount Cove community are urged to prepare, the Azusa Police Department said.

