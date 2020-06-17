Wildfire grows in Calaveras County countryside

ANGELS CAMP, Calif. (AP) — Cal Fire says a wildfire in Calaveras County has grown to nearly 2 square miles.

Hundreds of firefighters responded after the fire erupted Tuesday near New Hogan Lake, and containment early Wednesday is put at 10%. People are urged to stay out of the area about 50 miles southeast of Sacramento.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for critical fire weather conditions in the Sacramento Valley, the northern San Joaquin Valley and the Delta region.

Forecasters say building high pressure will bring gusty north to easterly winds through Thursday afternoon, and humidity levels will be low.

#WalkerFire off of Walker Trail Road and Hogan Dam Road, North of Copperopolis in Calaveras County is 1,100 acres and 10% contained. pic.twitter.com/CLOTbGqSRr — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 17, 2020

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.