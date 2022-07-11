ELK GROVE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Wild Horses trained by northern California inmates will be sold by the federal government later this week.

The federal Bureau of Land Management made the announcement on Monday that at least three wild horses from land managed by the BLM were going to be put up for public auction in Elk Grove on Thursday.

The horses have received training from inmates at Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office’s Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center’s wild horse training program. The program was started in 2013 as part of the inmate’s rehabilitation. Officials say the initiative gives the inmates professional skills – and gives horse enthusiasts the chance to adopt an animal that has already received some training.

“While they have had a great start, we consider these horses ‘green’ and ready to continue their training,” said Amy Dumas, manager of the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Program in California. “We have provided deworming and all necessary vaccinations, and will provide adopters with complete health care records.”

Federal officials say the reason the horses were removed from land managed by the BLM was to manage the wild horse population and keep the numbers at sustainable levels.

More information on the horse being auctioned by the state can be found here.