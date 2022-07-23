Great news at the gas pump. Gasoline prices continue to fall in the Los Angeles area and across California.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded dropped to $5.84 on Friday, down 18-cents from a week ago and 55-cents from a month ago.

Statewide, the average is $5.79/gallon, down from $6.37/gallon a month ago.

Elsewhere in California:

San Francisco: $5.841/gallon

San Diego: $5.763/gallon

Sacramento: $5.646/gallon

Oakland: $5.797/gallon

Why are gas prices falling?

New data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) indicates demand for gasoline is down from last year, which is resulting in lower prices.

“If gas demand remains low…alongside a continuing reduction in crude prices, drivers will likely see pump prices decline,” AAA said in a news release.