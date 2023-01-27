(KTXL) — U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein hasn’t yet announced if she will run for another term but some fellow California democrats have already declared they will campaign for her seat and there are other members of Congress that are expected to join the race.

Feinstein has represented California in the U.S. Senate since 1992 and at 89 is currently the oldest member of Congress.

If Feinstein were to win another term, she would establish a new record for the oldest-serving person ever in Congress in the first two months of the 6-year term.

Declared:

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.)

Rep. Katie Porter was the first elected representative to announce her candidacy when she publicly declared her intent to run on Jan. 10.

Porter has made a name for herself nationally through her use of visual aids and by asking pointed questions to business executives and government leaders in congressional hearings.

Porter was first elected to the house in 2018 and currently represents California’s 47th congressional district, which is located in Orange County.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.)

Rep. Adam Schiff, who represents California’s 30th congressional district, which covers parts of Glendale and Burbank, announced his candidacy for the 2024 election Thursday.

Schiff was a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump and served on the United States House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

Schiff has served in Congress since 2001.

Expected but undeclared:

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.)

Rep. Barbara Lee has not yet officially announced but The Hill reported that Lee told the Congressional Black Caucus that she intends to run.

One defining moment in Lee’s congressional career came when she cast the only vote in either House of Congress against the Authorization for Use of Military Force of 2001 following the Sept. 11 attacks, which to this day her office calls a “blank check for endless war.”

Lee took office in 1998 and represents California’s 12th congressional district which covers Oakland and the surrounding area.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.)

Rep. Ro Khanna is another member of Congress expected to run for the Senate seat.

According to his website, prior to serving in Congress in 2017, Khanna taught economics at Stanford University and was deputy assistant secretary of commerce in the Obama administration.

Khanna represents California’s 17th congressional district which covers parts of the South and East Bay regions.