Where in the state is the recall Newsom effort strongest?

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom officially reached enough signatures to move forward on Monday, according to California Secretary of State Dr. Shirley N. Weber.

The Secretary of State’s office reported that 1.626 million signatures have been verified on the recall petition, qualifying for an election later this year.

Using the information released by the Secretary of State’s office, cross-referenced with population numbers sourced from the 2019 American Community Survey, we can see the percentage of the population from each county that voted to recall Newsom.

In the Central Valley, the highest percentage of residents who voted to recall Newsom was in Mariposa County with 10.07%. That was followed by Madera County at 7.19%, Tulare County at 6.27%, Fresno County at 5.99%, Kings County with 5.74%, and Merced County with 3.34%.

You can view the numbers from all 58 California counties here (the Central Valley counties are in bold type).