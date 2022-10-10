FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – At this point, most people celebrating Halloween have at least an idea of what their costume is going to be. This is one of those fun times when we can transform into someone or something else, be creative and have fun.

Many people hit their laptops and phones to google ideas and visualize their costumes to get ideas. So, what is the most searched Halloween costume here in California?

Looking at this data, we might be able to get an idea of what costumes we’ll see roaming around trick or treating or at parties. All Home Connections did a study of the most searched Halloween costumes. Specifically for California, the most searched-for costume was Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear.

Around the United States, some of the classic hits are staying strong. For example, the most googled costume in most states is the classic cat costume followed right behind by witch costumes and vampires.

Buzz Lightyear’s popularity in part has to do with the love of the Toy Story franchise as well as the summer Disney/Pixar film, “Lightyear.” Five other states also share the love for the Pixar character.