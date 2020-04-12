What if California faces a disaster during the pandemic?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has evacuation plans for earthquakes, floods, mudslides and, of course, wildfires.
But officials are now trying to figure what to do if one of those disasters occurs as the state is dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, when everyone is being urged to stay home.
The state says local authorities bear the ultimate responsibility. But associations representing local officials referred questions back to the state.
The state’s firefighting agency will urge residents to continue social distancing and frequent hand-washing as best they can if they must evacuate. And the American Red Cross is changing its procedures for evacuation centers.
