What are California’s new virus rules for public schools?

FILE — In this Feb. 25, 2021 file photo students are dropped off at Newhall Elementary School in Santa Clarita, Calif. California health officials announced new coronavirus rules for public schools on Monday July 12, 2021. The new rules eliminate physical distancing while making sure no one will miss class time even if they are exposed to someone with the virus. But the state would continue to require all students and staff to wear masks indoors. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Department of Public Health has updated its coronavirus rules for public schools. The new rules apply recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with some modifications. The state still requires everyone to wear a mask while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. But the state won’t require everyone to physically distance. Also, if students are exposed to the virus but don’t have symptoms, they likely won’t have to miss class time to quarantine. Vaccines are strongly encouraged, but not required. Students should eat lunch outside whenever possible. And schools should limit nonessential visitors who are not fully vaccinated.

