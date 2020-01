LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Zoo has a new baby gorilla.

The zoo says N’djia, a 25-year-old western lowland gorilla, gave birth Saturday. Mother and newborn are doing well.

For now N’djia is bonding with her infant behind the scenes. Visitors could be able to glimpse the baby as it explores the zoo’s Campo Gorilla Reserve in the coming days.

🚨BABY ALERT🚨 We are delighted to announce that 25-year-old gorilla N’djia gave birth at the Zoo early Saturday morning! She and her baby spent their first day together bonding behind-the-scenes at Campo Gorilla Reserve. pic.twitter.com/7qyPt9Z7LI — Los Angeles Zoo & Botanical Gardens (@LAZoo) January 19, 2020

